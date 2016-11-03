版本:
BRIEF-Conatus Initiates phase 2b encore-ph clinical trial of emricasan in patients with Nash Cirrhosis

Nov 3 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Top-Line results from encore-ph clinical trial are expected in 2018.

* Expects to initiate remainder of encore clinical trials on a staggered basis through first half of 2017

* Expects top-line results from encore clinical trials to be available periodically beginning in first half of 2018.

* Conatus initiates phase 2b encore-ph clinical trial of emricasan in patients with Nash Cirrhosis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

