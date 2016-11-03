BRIEF-Conatus Initiates phase 2b encore-ph clinical trial of emricasan in patients with Nash Cirrhosis

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Top-Line results from encore-ph clinical trial are expected in 2018.
* Expects to initiate remainder of encore clinical trials on a staggered basis through first half of 2017
* Expects top-line results from encore clinical trials to be available periodically beginning in first half of 2018.
* Conatus initiates phase 2b encore-ph clinical trial of emricasan in patients with Nash Cirrhosis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
