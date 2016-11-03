BRIEF-Repligen Q3 non-gaap EPS $0.08

Nov 3 Repligen Corp :

* Revenue for q3 of 2016 increased to $24.7 million compared to $19.8 million for q3 of 2015

* Total revenue for year 2016 is projected to be $102-$105 million

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.44, revenue view $103.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Repligen reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.42 to $0.48

* Sees fy 2016 gaap earnings per share $0.23 to $0.29

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.08

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.08

* Q3 earnings per share $0.03