BRIEF-Repligen Q3 non-gaap EPS $0.08

TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Repligen Corp :
* Revenue for q3 of 2016 increased to $24.7 million compared to $19.8 million for q3 of 2015
* Total revenue for year 2016 is projected to be $102-$105 million
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.44, revenue view $103.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Repligen reports third quarter 2016 financial results
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.42 to $0.48
* Sees fy 2016 gaap earnings per share $0.23 to $0.29
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.08
* Q3 earnings per share $0.03 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.