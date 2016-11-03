版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四 19:46 BJT

BRIEF-Excel Corp. closes $25 million credit facility

Nov 3 Excel Corp :

* Excel Corporation closes $25 million credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

