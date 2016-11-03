版本:
BRIEF-Genocea reports Q3 loss per share $0.45

Nov 3 Genocea Biosciences Inc -

* Qtrly loss per share $0.45

* Genocea biosciences -expects that its existing cash, cash equivalents are sufficient to support its operating expenses and capex into q1 of 2018

* Genocea reports third quarter 2016 financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

