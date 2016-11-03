BRIEF-Fortress Investment Group reports Q3 GAAP eps $0.07

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Fortress Investment Group Llc -
* Q3 revenues of $ 261 million versus $264 million
* Q3 revenue view $245.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fortress investment group - management fee paying assets under management of $70.1 billion as of september 30, down 6% compared to september 30, 2015
* Fortress investment group llc says as of september 30, 2016, aum totaled $70.1 billion, down slightly compared to previous quarter
* Fortress reports third quarter 2016 results and announces dividend of $0.09 per share
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.07
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
