2016年 11月 3日

BRIEF-Resolute reports Q3 GAAP eps $0.15

Nov 3 Resolute Forest Products Inc

* Resolute reports preliminary third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.15

* Q3 sales fell 2 percent to $888 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share $0.21 excluding items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

