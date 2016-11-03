版本:
BRIEF-SNC-Lavalin reports Q3 eps C$0.29

Nov 3 SNC-Lavalin Group Inc -

* 2016 outlook maintained

* Fy2016 earnings per share view c$1.39, revenue view c$8.71 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Snc-Lavalin announces its third quarter results for 2016, with an adjusted eps from e&c of $0.16 and a 16% decrease in sg&a expenses

* Q3 earnings per share c$0.29

* Q3 earnings per share view c$0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue c$2.1 billion versus i/b/e/s view c$2.11 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

