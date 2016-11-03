版本:
BRIEF-Lancaster colony acquires Angelic Bakehouse

Nov 3 Lancaster Colony Corp -

* Acquisition will be funded internally with cash on hand

* Acquisition is not material to financial position of Lancaster Colony Corporation

* Other terms of transaction are not disclosed

* James and Jenny Marino will continue to lead Angelic Bakehouse business post-closing

* Lancaster colony acquires Angelic Bakehouse Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

