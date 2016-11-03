版本:
BRIEF-Drew Industries reports Q3 eps $1.19

Nov 3 Drew Industries Inc -

* Content per travel trailer and fifth-wheel rv for twelve months ended september 30, 2016, increased $73 to $3,025

* Content per motorhome rv for twelve months ended september 30, 2016, increased $150 to $1,957

* Drew industries reports 2016 third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $1.19

* Q3 sales $412 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* October sales rose 11 percent to $144 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

