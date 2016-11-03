BRIEF-Drew Industries reports Q3 eps $1.19

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Drew Industries Inc -
* Content per travel trailer and fifth-wheel rv for twelve months ended september 30, 2016, increased $73 to $3,025
* Content per motorhome rv for twelve months ended september 30, 2016, increased $150 to $1,957
* Drew industries reports 2016 third quarter results
* Q3 earnings per share $1.19
* Q3 sales $412 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* October sales rose 11 percent to $144 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
