BRIEF-W. P. Carey Q3 adjusted FFO per share $1.34

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 W. P. Carey Inc :
* W. P. Carey inc assets under management of $12.2 billion at quarter end
* 2016 AFFO guidance range narrowed to $5.05 to $5.15 per diluted share
* As of September 30, 2016, managed programs had total assets under management of approximately $12.2 billion, up 16.2 pct
* Q3 FFO per share view $1.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 FFO per share view $4.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* W. P. Carey Inc. Announces third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $1.34
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted FFO per share $5.05 to $5.15
* Q3 revenue $204.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
