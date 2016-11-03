BRIEF-W. P. Carey Q3 adjusted FFO per share $1.34

Nov 3 W. P. Carey Inc :

* W. P. Carey inc assets under management of $12.2 billion at quarter end

* 2016 AFFO guidance range narrowed to $5.05 to $5.15 per diluted share

* As of September 30, 2016, managed programs had total assets under management of approximately $12.2 billion, up 16.2 pct

* Q3 FFO per share view $1.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 FFO per share view $4.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* W. P. Carey Inc. Announces third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $1.34

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted FFO per share $5.05 to $5.15

* Q3 revenue $204.2 million