BRIEF-Spartan Motors reports Q3 adjusted EPS $0.10

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Spartan Motors Inc :
* Fy2016 revenue view $587.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2016 earnings per share of $0.20 to $0.25
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Spartan motors reports third quarter net income of $2.7 million, rises 147 pct, on 9 pct sales growth
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.10
* Q3 earnings per share $0.08
* Q3 sales rose 8.9 percent to $148.7 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $570 million to $590 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
