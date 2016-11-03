版本:
BRIEF-Crescita appoints Dan Chicoine as interim CEO

Nov 3 Crescita Therapeutics Inc :

* Chicoine has been appointed its chief executive officer on an interim basis, replacing Greg Orleski

* Oine will also continue to serve as company's executive chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

