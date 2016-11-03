BRIEF-Genie Energy Q3 loss per share $1.43

Nov 3 Genie Energy Ltd :

* Genie Energy Ltd says board of directors has approved a 3q16 dividend of $0.06 per share on its class a and class b common stock

* Genie Energy Ltd says Afek is seeking financing for next phase of activity from a variety of sources

* Genie Energy Ltd reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 loss per share $1.43

* Q3 revenue $57.2 million