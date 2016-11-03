BRIEF-MPG Qtrly EPS $0.28

Nov 3 Metaldyne Performance Group Inc :

* Says qtrly net sales $676 million versus $747 million

* Metaldyne Performance Group Inc - qtrly adjusted earnings per share $ 0.33

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.28

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.0925per share

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.33, revenue view $690.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Metaldyne Performance Group Inc says in q3 booked $589 million of new business awards year to date, surpassing original 2016 target of $400 million

* Sees fy income before tax between $130.7 million -$170.7 million

* Sees FY 2016 capital expenditure in the range of $190 million to $210 million

* Mpg reports 2016 third quarter results; strong cash flow, continued strong ebitda margins despite on-going macro headwinds