BRIEF-MPG Qtrly EPS $0.28

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Metaldyne Performance Group Inc :
* Says qtrly net sales $676 million versus $747 million
* Metaldyne Performance Group Inc - qtrly adjusted earnings per share $ 0.33
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.28
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.0925per share
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.33, revenue view $690.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Metaldyne Performance Group Inc says in q3 booked $589 million of new business awards year to date, surpassing original 2016 target of $400 million
* Sees fy income before tax between $130.7 million -$170.7 million
* Sees FY 2016 capital expenditure in the range of $190 million to $210 million
* Mpg reports 2016 third quarter results; strong cash flow, continued strong ebitda margins despite on-going macro headwinds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.