BRIEF-Fred's October same store sales fell 3.4 pct

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Fred's Inc -
* Significant reductions in snap payments and warmer-than-expected weather during month contributed to october's sales decline
* Fred's is suspending its previously issued guidance for second half of 2016
* Specialty pharmacy sales, while still running below last year's level due to industry-wide slowdown in hepatitis c drugs, gained further ground in oct
* Suspending its previously issued guidance for second half of 2016 as it does not reflect management's vision for future of fred's
* Retail pharmacy sales continued to be pressured by ongoing shift to 90-day prescriptions
* October same store sales view down 4.2 percent -- thomson reuters data
* Fred's reports october sales and sets date to release november sales and third quarter financial results
* Q3 sales $516.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $518.8 million
* October same store sales fell 3.4 percent
* October sales fell 4.2 percent to $157.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
