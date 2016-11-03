版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四

BRIEF-Oncbiomune signs term sheet to acquire Vitel Laboratorios, S.A. De C.V.

Nov 3 Oncbiomune Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Oncbiomune signs term sheet to acquire Vitel Laboratorios, s.a. De c.v. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

