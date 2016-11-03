BRIEF-TICC Qtrly net investment income of $0.11 per share

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 TICC Capital Corp :
* Qtrly net investment income of $0.11 per share
* Qtrly core net investment income $0.30 per share
* TICC announces results of operations for the quarter ended September 30, 2016 and announces quarterly distribution of $0.29 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
