BRIEF-Harman International Q1 operating earnings per share $1.87

Nov 3 Harman International Industries Inc

* Professional solutions net sales was $240 million in q1, down 3 percent

* Qtrly connected car net sales $797 million versus $ 755 million

* Harman reports first quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q1 operating earnings per share $1.87

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $1.45

* Q1 sales $1.8 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.73 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

