BRIEF-Unit Corp Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.04 excluding items

Nov 3 Unit Corp

* Unit corporation reports 2016 third quarter results

* Q3 loss per share $0.48

* Q3 revenue $153.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $154.6 million

* Q3 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.04 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Further company coverage:

