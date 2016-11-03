版本:
BRIEF-Rbc bearings Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.78

Nov 3 Rbc Bearings Inc

* RBC bearings inc says backlog, as of october 1, 2016, was $341.8 million compared to $347.8 million as of september 26, 2015

* RBC bearings incorporated announces fiscal 2017 second quarter results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.78

* Q2 earnings per share $0.77

* Q2 sales $153.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $153.3 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

