版本:
中国
2016年 11月 3日

BRIEF-Revance initiates mid-stage study of RT002 injectable to treat plantar fasciitis

Nov 3 Revance Therapeutics Inc

* Revance therapeutics inc says topline results from phase 2 trial of rt002 expected in 2017

* Revance announces initiation of phase 2 trial of rt002 injectable to treat plantar fasciitis Further company coverage:

