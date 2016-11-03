版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四 20:17 BJT

BRIEF-Fresh Del Monte Produce reports appointment of president and chief operating officer

Nov 3 Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc :

* Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc says Youssef Zakharia has been appointed to succeed Hani El-Naffy as company's president and chief operating officer

* Fresh Del Monte Produce announces appointment of president and chief operating officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐