BRIEF-Consolidated Communications Q3 adjusted earnings $0.16/shr

Nov 3 Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc

* Sees 2016 capital expenditures $125.0 million to $130.0 million

* Consolidated communications reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.16

* Q3 revenue $191.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $188.8 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.14

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

