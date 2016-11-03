版本:
2016年 11月 3日

BRIEF-Lattice Semiconductor to be acquired by Canyon Bridge Capital Partners for $1.3 bln

Nov 3 Lattice Semiconductor Corp

* Lattice semiconductor to be acquired by canyon bridge capital partners, inc. For $1.3 billion

* Deal for $8.30 per share all-cash transaction

* Lattice semiconductor corp - $8.30 per share all-cash transaction

* Upon completion of transaction, lattice will be a standalone subsidiary of canyon bridge

* Lattice semiconductor to be acquired by canyon bridge capital partners, inc. For $1.3 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

