BRIEF-Lattice Semiconductor to be acquired by Canyon Bridge Capital Partners for $1.3 bln

Nov 3 Lattice Semiconductor Corp

* Lattice semiconductor to be acquired by canyon bridge capital partners, inc. For $1.3 billion

* Upon completion of transaction, lattice will be a standalone subsidiary of canyon bridge

* Upon completion of transaction, lattice will be a standalone subsidiary of canyon bridge