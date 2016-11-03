BRIEF-PDC Energy Q3 loss per share $0.48

Nov 3 Pdc Energy Inc

* Qtrly production of approximately 65,263 barrels of oil equivalent ("boe") per day, 39% increase year-over-year

* Pdc energy reports 2016 third quarter financial and operating results and year-over-year production increase of 39% to 6.0 million barrels of oil equivalent

* Q3 loss per share $0.48

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.01