BRIEF-Sequential Brands Q3 adjusted earnings $0.12/shr

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Sequential Brands Group Inc
* Fy2016 revenue view $158.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 revenue view $185.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sequential brands group inc- for full year ending december 31, 2016 expecting gaap net income of $7.7 million to $11.0 million
* Sequential brands group inc- for year ending december 31, 2017 expects gaap net income of $22.1 million to $25.4 million
* Sequential brands group announces 2016 third quarter financial results
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.12
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.02
* Q3 revenue $42 million versus i/b/e/s view $39.9 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $175 million to $180 million
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $155 million to $160 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
