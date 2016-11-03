版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四 20:21 BJT

BRIEF-Sequential Brands Q3 adjusted earnings $0.12/shr

Nov 3 Sequential Brands Group Inc

* Fy2016 revenue view $158.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 revenue view $185.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sequential brands group inc- for full year ending december 31, 2016 expecting gaap net income of $7.7 million to $11.0 million

* Sequential brands group inc- for year ending december 31, 2017 expects gaap net income of $22.1 million to $25.4 million

* Sequential brands group announces 2016 third quarter financial results

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.12

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.02

* Q3 revenue $42 million versus i/b/e/s view $39.9 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $175 million to $180 million

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $155 million to $160 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐