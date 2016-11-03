BRIEF-Atlas Air Worldwide Q3 loss per share $0.30 from continuing operations

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc :
* Atlas Air Worldwide - expect Sequential, y-o-y improvement in block-hour volumes, revenue, margins in Q4
* Atlas air worldwide holdings inc - expect adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations of slightly more than $2.25 in Q4
* Atlas air worldwide holdings- 2016 core capital expenditures, which exclude aircraft and engine purchases, are expected to total approximately $55 million
* Atlas air worldwide reports third-quarter 2016 results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.09 from continuing operations
* Q3 loss per share $0.30 from continuing operations
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.