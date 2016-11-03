版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四 20:17 BJT

BRIEF-3D systems Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.14

Nov 3 3d Systems Corp

* 3D systems reports third quarter and nine months 2016 financial results

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.14

* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.19

* Q3 revenue $156.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $160.2 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐