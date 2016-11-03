版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四 20:22 BJT

BRIEF-Frank's International Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.13

Nov 3 Frank's International Nv :

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.075per share

* Frank's International N.V. announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.13

* Q3 loss per share $0.21

* Q3 revenue $105.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $109.7 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐