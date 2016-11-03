版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四 21:00 BJT

BRIEF-Toll brothers joint venture secures $91 mln construction loan

Nov 3 Toll Brothers Inc

* Toll Brothers Apartment Living / Ares joint venture secures $91 million construction loan to develop new luxury rental community in Greater Boston's Needham Market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

