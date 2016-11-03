BRIEF-Spark Therapeutics Q3 loss per share $1.07

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Spark Therapeutics Inc :
* Spark therapeutics inc - remain on track to initiate a clinical trial of spk-8011 for hemophilia a this year
* Spark therapeutics inc - in three months ended Sept. 30, 2016 and 2015, we recognized $1.3 million of revenue associated with our Pfizer collaboration
* Spark therapeutics reports third quarter 2016 financial results and recent business highlights
* Q3 loss per share $1.07
* Q3 earnings per share view $-1.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
