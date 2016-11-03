版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四 20:25 BJT

BRIEF-RedHill Biopharma provides update on ongoing phase III, phase II studies with Bekinda

Nov 3 Redhill Biopharma Ltd :

* RedHill Biopharma Ltd - top-line results from both studies are expected in mid-2017

* Redhill biopharma provides update on ongoing phase III and phase II studies with BEKINDA and expected timing of top-line results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐