版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四 20:16 BJT

BRIEF-Whitehorse Finance reports Q3 earnings per share $0.47

Nov 3 Whitehorse Finance Inc -

* Quarterly net investment income of $7.3 million

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.47

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.36, revenue view $13.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Whitehorse Finance Inc announces third quarter 2016 earnings results

* Q3 sales $33.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐