BRIEF-Charter Communications says adds 33,000 residential voice customers in Q3

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Charter Communications Inc
* Q3 earnings per share $0.69
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Integration of time warner cable and bright house networks is on track
* During q3 of 2016, charter's residential customer relationships grew by 245,000, versus 235,000 in prior year period.
* Q3 actual internet revenue $3.21 billion versus $762 million
* During q3, company added 33,000 residential voice customers, versus 256,000 during q3 of 2015.
* Charter announces third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 revenue $10 billion versus i/b/e/s view $10 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
