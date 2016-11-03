BRIEF-Ironwood Pharma Q3 adj shr loss $0.18 vs est $-0.23

Nov 3 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Ironwood pharmaceuticals - now expects to use less than $50 million in cash for operations in 2016, down from previous guidance of less than $70 million

* Ironwood pharmaceuticals provides third quarter 2016 investor update

* Q3 Non-Gaap loss per share $0.18

* Q3 Gaap loss per share $0.23

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $66 million versus i/b/e/s view $60 million