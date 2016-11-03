版本:
BRIEF-Ametek raises share repurchase authorization by $400 mln

Nov 3 Ametek Inc

* Increased authorized level for repurchases of its common stock by $400 million

* Ametek increases share repurchase authorization Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

