BRIEF-Noranda Income Fund says Glencore Canada agrees to renew supply, processing deal

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Noranda Income Fund
* As a result of change to market term pricing, fund's financial results will differ materially, beginning in q2 2017
* Glencore Canada will arrange, as agent on behalf of fund, for purchase of zinc concentrate required by fund
* Noranda Income Fund -received notification from Glencore Canada indicating it will renew agreement of zinc concentrate for 5 years through may 2, 2022
* Noranda Income Fund -main challenge facing fund will be to continue to operate processing facility at profit once market terms take effect may 3, 2017
* "board of trustees is carefully reviewing fund's reserves and will augment reserves if necessary"
* Noranda Income Fund receives confirmation from Glencore Canada that supply and processing agreement will be renewed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
