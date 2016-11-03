BRIEF-NxStage reports Q3 revenue $92 mln

Nov 3 NxStage Medical Inc

* Says for fy company now expects revenue to be at high end of its previously increased guidance range of $360 to $365 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.00

* NxStage reports third quarter financial results; raises full-year revenue guidance and cuts net loss guidance in half

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue about $92 million

* Q3 revenue $92 million versus I/B/E/S view $89.8 million