BRIEF-NxStage reports Q3 revenue $92 mln

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 NxStage Medical Inc
* Says for fy company now expects revenue to be at high end of its previously increased guidance range of $360 to $365 million
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.00
* NxStage reports third quarter financial results; raises full-year revenue guidance and cuts net loss guidance in half
* Sees Q4 2016 revenue about $92 million
* Q3 revenue $92 million versus I/B/E/S view $89.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
