版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四 20:23 BJT

BRIEF-Cheniere Energy Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.41

Nov 3 Cheniere Energy Inc

* Cheniere Energy Inc says is exploring development of a midscale liquefaction project

* Cheniere Energy, Inc. Reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.41

* Q3 loss per share $0.44

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐