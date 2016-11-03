版本:
中国
2016年 11月 3日

BRIEF-Tetra Bio-Pharma enters into medical cannabis supply agreement Aphria

Nov 3 Aphria Inc :

* Tetra Bio-Pharma enters into medical cannabis supply agreement with ACMPR licensed producer Aphria Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

