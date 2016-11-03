BRIEF-U.S. Physical Therapy reports Q3 revenue earnings per share from operating reuslts $0.46

Nov 3 U.S. Physical Therapy Inc -

* Quarterly diluted earnings per share from operating results was $0.46

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.49, revenue view $90.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* U.S. Physical Therapy reports third quarter and nine months results

