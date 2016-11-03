版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四 20:50 BJT

BRIEF-U.S. Physical Therapy reports Q3 revenue earnings per share from operating reuslts $0.46

Nov 3 U.S. Physical Therapy Inc -

* Quarterly diluted earnings per share from operating results was $0.46

* U.S. Physical Therapy Inc says quarterly diluted earnings per share from operating results was $0.46

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.49, revenue view $90.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* U.S. Physical Therapy reports third quarter and nine months results

* Q3 revenue $88.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $90.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐