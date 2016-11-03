版本:
BRIEF-Amc Networks reports Q3 earnings per share $0.91

Nov 3 Amc Networks Inc -

* Amc Networks Inc reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.91

* Q3 revenue $635 million versus I/B/E/S view $656.8 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share $1.11 excluding items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

