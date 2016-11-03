版本:
BRIEF-Mitek reports Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.03

Nov 3 Mitek Systems Inc :

* Mitek reports 37% revenue growth and profitability for fiscal 2016

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.07

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.03

* Q4 revenue $9.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $9.6 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

