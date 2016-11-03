BRIEF-InfraREIT reports Q3 earnings per share $0.39

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 InfraREIT Inc
* Infrareit reports third quarter 2016 and year-to-date results
* Sees FY 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $1.15 to $1.25
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $1.10 to $1.20
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.32
* Q3 earnings per share $0.39
* Infrareit says reaffirmed 2016 guidance
* Sees capital expenditure range of $470 million to $630 million for period of 2016 through 2018
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees net income attributable to Infrareit common stockholders per share range of $1.10 to $1.20 in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
