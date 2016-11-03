版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四 21:17 BJT

BRIEF-Halozyme Therapeutics says FDA accepted Genentech's Biologics license application for subcutaneous formulation of Rituximab

Nov 3 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc

* FDA accepts Genentech's biologics license application for subcutaneous formulation of rituximab

* FDA has accepted Genentech's biologics license application for subcutaneous formulation of rituximab in multiple blood cancer indications

* Drug approved and marketed under Mabthera SC brand in countries outside U.S. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐