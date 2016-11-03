版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四 22:17 BJT

BRIEF-Pinnacle West affirms 2016 earnings guidance

Nov 3 Pinnacle West Capital Corp

* Pinnacle west capital corp says affirms full-year 2016 earnings guidance

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.99, revenue view $3.56 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Pinnacle west capital corp - qtrly operating revenues $1.17 billion versus $1.20 billion

* Q3 revenue view $1.21 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Pinnacle west reports third-quarter earnings

* Q3 earnings per share $2.35

* Q3 earnings per share view $2.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐