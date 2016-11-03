BRIEF-Dorel reports Q3 EPS of $0.49

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Dorel Industries Inc -
* Dorel reports solid third quarter results
* Dorel's outlook for balance of 2016 remains unchanged from Q2
* Says board of directors declared its regular quarterly dividend of us$0.30 per share
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.54, revenue view $680.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $2.18, revenue view $2.65 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* In Dorel sports, expecting a significant change in IBD retailers' purchasing patterns with Q4 orders moving to Q1 of 2017
* Expected that there will be a reduction in second half CSG shipments which should result in year-over-year growth in first half of 2017
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.63
* Q3 earnings per share $0.49
* Q3 revenue $671.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
