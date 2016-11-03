BRIEF-Core Molding Technologies reports Q3 EPS of $0.13

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Core Molding Technologies Inc
* Anticipate Q4 2016 sales to be lower relative to 2015
* "Expectation is that ongoing improvements and cost reduction efforts will catch up to our lower sales levels in 2017"
* Core molding technologies reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.13
* Q3 sales $41.3 million versus $48 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
