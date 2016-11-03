版本:
BRIEF-Core Molding Technologies reports Q3 EPS of $0.13

Nov 3 Core Molding Technologies Inc

* Anticipate Q4 2016 sales to be lower relative to 2015

* "Expectation is that ongoing improvements and cost reduction efforts will catch up to our lower sales levels in 2017"

* Core molding technologies reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.13

* Q3 sales $41.3 million versus $48 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

