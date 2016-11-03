BRIEF-Riocan REIT Qtrly FFO per unit $0.43

Nov 3 Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust :

* Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust qtrly FFO per unit $0.43

* Riocan real estate investment trust - canadian same store noi growth was positive, up 1.1 pct, or $1.6 million in Q3 as compared to same period in 2015

* Riocan real estate investment trust - qtrly offo per unit $0.40

* Q3 FFO per share view C$0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust announces financial results and 9 pct growth in operating income for the third quarter of 2016