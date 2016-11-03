版本:
BRIEF-Riocan REIT says 9% growth in operating income for Q3

Nov 3 Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust -

* Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust announces financial results and 9 pct growth in operating income for the third quarter of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

